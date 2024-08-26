Russia launched over 100 missiles and as many drones at Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by the Office of the President of Ukraine)

On August 26, during a massive attack, Russians launched over a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred Shaheds at Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

The aftermath of the Russian strike is currently being dealt with nationwide. The President called it one of the largest attacks. The strike was aimed at critical civilian infrastructure.

"Most of our regions – from the Kharkiv region and Kyiv to Odesa and our western regions. Unfortunately, some people were killed. My condolences to all their families and friends. There are dozens of injured people, and all of them are receiving the necessary assistance," Zelenskyy said.

According to the President, there is significant damage to the energy sector, but restoration work is already underway.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of partners implementing agreements on air defense systems and missiles for them.

"We must finally come to a collective shooting down of Russian missiles and drones. Today, they targeted objects in the Volyn, Lviv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi regions, and our Ternopil region. In our various regions of Ukraine, we could do much more to protect lives if the aviation of our European neighbors worked alongside our F-16s and alongside our air defense ," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin remains true to himself and called him a "sick creature." According to the President, Putin can only do what the world allows him to do.

"Weaknesses and lack of decisions in response feed terror. And every leader, every partner of ours knows what strong decisions are needed to end this war – and to end it justly. There should be no restrictions on the range of weapons for Ukraine, while terrorists have no such restrictions," the President stated.

