Russia launches 110 drones: damage reported in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Sumy oblasts

Two people were injured during Russian drone attacks on January 12-13

Emergency workers eliminate consequences of attack in Sumy Oblast (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On the night of January 13, Russia launched 110 combat and decoy drones against Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 78 UAVs, while damage was reported in multiple regions, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The drones were launched from Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

As of 9:00 a.m., 78 Shaheds drones and other UAV types were confirmed shot down across Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Donetsk oblasts. Additionally, 31 decoy drones were neutralized without causing harm. Falling drone debris caused damage in Sumy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Zaporizhzhia regions, affecting buildings, businesses, homes, and vehicles. No fatalities have been reported.

In Zaporizhzhia, acting mayor Rehina Kharchenko reported broken and damaged windows in over 10 apartment buildings across five districts. Earlier, regional administration head Ivan Fedorov said a strike on the city on January 12 left a man and a woman injured and destroyed a house.

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported an almost five-hour air raid alert during the evening and night. Debris from downed drones damaged the windows and facades of four houses, a dormitory, and a medical facility in one settlement. Three civilian vehicles and an ambulance were also damaged.

In the Sumy community, drone fragments landed on a children's health center, according to the regional administration. The State Emergency Service added that residential areas were also targeted, causing fires.