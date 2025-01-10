The National Police of Ukraine released a video showing the immediate aftermath of the deadly Russian bombing in Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday, which resulted in numerous casualties.

During the cynical attack, Zaporizhzhia patrol officers were among the first to arrive at the scene of the tragedy.

They provided first aid to the injured and helped evacuate people to safer locations, as the threat of a repeat strike was extremely high.

The inspectors also blocked traffic to ensure the safety of others.

"Police officers used their service vehicles to transport the wounded to hospitals. Every minute was crucial for saving lives," the statement said.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported that as of Friday morning, 13 people had died, and 123 were injured, with 66 hospitalized (11 in critical condition in the ICU) and 50 receiving outpatient treatment.

"This is the largest incident since the start of the full-scale invasion, with such a high number of casualties at once," he wrote.

The strike on the densely populated area occurred during rush hour (between 3:30 PM and 4:00 PM) when residents were returning from work. Two minibuses were destroyed, killing passengers. Two people died in a tram. 36 cars were damaged.

On January 8, Russia attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia.

Initially, it was reported as a strike with KABs, but it was later confirmed to be FAB-500 bombs with UMPK (a unified gliding and correction module used to increase flight range and targeting accuracy).