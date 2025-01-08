13 dead in Zaporizhzhia after Russian airstrike, Zelenskyy responds

Attack on Zaporizhzhia (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

Thirteen people were killed in the January 8 Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia, according to regional military administration head Ivan Fedorov.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the enemy struck the city with aerial bombs. He reiterated that ending the full-scale war is only possible through strength.

"There is nothing more cruel than launching aerial bombs on a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer. Russia must be put under pressure for its terror. The protection of lives in Ukraine must be supported. Only through strength can such a war be ended with a lasting peace.," Zelenskyy wrote.

The enemy targeted industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia during the day. According to Fedorov, children may also be among the victims. Emergency services remain on-site.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that 29 people were injured, not 30 as initially stated. Apartment buildings, an industrial facility, and other city infrastructure were destroyed. Bomb fragments hit a tram and a passenger minibus, while parked cars were also damaged.

Updated at 6:25 p.m. local time. A 13-year-old girl is among the injured, Fedorov reported. She is currently hospitalized in moderate condition.