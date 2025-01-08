Russia strikes industrial site in Zaporizhzhia, 1 dead, 30 injured – photos

Fires are raging at the attack site, and emergency services are responding

Aftermath of the strike on Zaporizhzhia (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

On January 8, the Russian army attacked industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

Initial reports indicate that one person was killed, and three others were injured.

An air raid alert was declared in the region at 3:17 PM local time, and minutes later, Fedorov warned of the potential use of glide bombs. Explosions were reported at 3:42 PM.

At 4:09 PM, Fedorov issued another warning about the threat of ballistic missile strikes targeting Zaporizhzhia Oblast and other regions of Ukraine.

Update 4:15 PM: Fedorov reported additional explosions in the city.

Update 4:30 PM: The number of injured rose to six as the attack continued.

Update 4:57 PM: Thirty victims of the enemy attack have been taken to regional hospitals, Ivan Fedorov reported. Seven medical teams, police, and emergency responders are working at the site of the strike.

Footage from the scene of the attack, photo t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp

On December 25, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine with over 70 missiles and more than a hundred drones. Zelensky said the date was no coincidence.

On December 31, Russia struck Shostka in Sumy Oblast. 12 high-rise buildings were damaged and infrastructure was destroyed.