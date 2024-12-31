Russia attacks Shostka. 12 high-rise buildings damaged, infrastructure destroyed

Russia attacked the Shostka community at night and continues attacks in the morning

Shostka (Photo: fr.foursquare.com)

On December 31, the Russian army attacked the city of Shostka in Sumy region. Residential buildings and other social facilities were damaged. This was reported by the city's mayor, Mykola Noga.

As a result of enemy shelling, 12 multi-story residential buildings, two educational institutions were damaged, and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

Emergency and rescue units are working on the ground, damage and losses are being assessed. Kindergartens and schools are closed, and a remote mode has been introduced.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that as of 08:50, the Russian Federation continues to fire missiles at the infrastructure of the Shostka community. At night, the occupiers also struck this community.