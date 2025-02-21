Russia launches ballistic missiles, 160 drones: four oblasts hit

Hunting Shahed drones (Photo: Anatoliy Shtefan, Facebook)

From the evening of February 20 into the night of February 21, Russia launched 160 Shahed drones and decoy UAVs, as well as two ballistic missiles at Ukraine. While most were shot down or lost tracking, four regions suffered damage, according to the Air Force of Ukraine.

The attack included two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles fired at the Odesa Oblast from Crimea.

The military confirmed shooting down 87 drones across multiple oblasts: Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk.

Seventy enemy decoy drones were lost from tracking without causing damage.

The attack affected Odesa, Kyiv, Poltava, and Kharkiv oblasts.

Authorities in Odesa have not yet reported the consequences of the strike.

After midnight, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported air defense systems were active in the capital. Air defense was also operating in the region. No details about the consequences have been provided.

There have been no reports of damage in the Poltava Oblast. Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast, Oleh Syniehubov, said that at 2:41 a.m. the debris of the Shahed drone was found in the village of Karavan, Kharkiv district.



