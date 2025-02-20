Emergency rescue operations in Kherson have concluded following a Russian strike on a residential building, with the death toll rising to two, the State Emergency Service reported.

Rescuers recovered the body of a deceased woman.

In total, two people were killed and five injured in the Russian attack, including two children.

Rescue crews plan to continue clearing the rubble the following day.

Late on February 19, Russia dropped a guided bomb on a residential apartment building in Kherson's Dnipro district.

During the night of February 20, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine, using up to 14 missiles and 161 attack drones.

The energy minister reported that Russia carried out a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine's gas infrastructure overnight.