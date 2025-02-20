Russia continues energy terror in Odesa Oblast for two consecutive nights: details of new attack

Last night, Russia once again targeted Odesa's energy infrastructure—right after falsely claiming it does not attack such facilities

Photo: Hennadiy Trukhanov / Telegram

During another attack on the Odesa Oblast late in the evening of February 19, Russia once again hit a DTEK energy facility, according to the company's press service.

"The enemy continues its energy terror in the Odesa region for the second consecutive night. During a massive attack, a DTEK energy facility was hit again. As soon as the energy workers receive permission from the military and rescuers, they will immediately begin inspecting the equipment and conducting emergency repair work," the statement read.

After midnight, Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported on the aftermath of another drone attack by the occupiers on the regional center's civil infrastructure and residential buildings.

A heating main was damaged, and heating has been cut off for some subscribers.

The previous Russian attack on Odesa was also directed at energy facilities – immediately following a meeting between the Russians and Americans in Saudi Arabia, where representatives of the aggressor state lied that they were not carrying out such strikes.

Photo: Gennady Trukhanov / Telegram

During the night of February 19, Russia attacked Odesa with combat drones, resulting in destruction and leaving over 500 houses and other facilities without heat and electricity.

In total that night, Russian forces launched more than 150 attack drones and drone decoys, as well as two ballistic missiles against Ukraine.

