Russia launches UAVs at densely populated Odesa area, many left without heat and power – video

On the night of February 19, Russia attacked Odesa with strike drones, causing destruction and leaving over 500 buildings and other facilities without heat and power, as reported by the city's mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.

The Russian attack began around 10:35 p.m., and the air raid alert was lifted at 1:01 a.m.

Later, Trukhanov stated that the massive enemy strike on a densely populated city area had left many buildings without electricity, water, and heating.

Fourteen schools, thirteen kindergartens, and a large residential district—over 500 buildings—were left without power and heating.

A children's clinic and a kindergarten sustained significant damage.

One person was injured and hospitalized.

On February 19, educational institutions without heat and electricity will remain closed until the situation improves.

Photo: Gennady Trukhanov / Telegram

