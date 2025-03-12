Russia launches drones at Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Sumy: damage reported – photos

The aftermath of the UAV attack on Dnipro on March 11 (Photo: Serhiy Lysak)

Russia unleashed a wave of drones on Ukraine from Tuesday evening into the early hours of Wednesday, striking Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Sumy, according to regional authorities. Dnipro Oblast Military Administration head Serhiy Lysak, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, and the Sumy City Council detailed the fallout.

In Dnipro, the drone attack damaged infrastructure, sparking a fire at one site. Two houses were hit, and by 11:46 p.m., Lysak reported multiple blazes, including a car fire in a garage and burning infrastructure objects.

A two-story building was partially destroyed.

By 12:02 a.m., he updated that about 10 private homes and two educational facilities — a kindergarten and a school — had shattered windows.





In Kharkiv, Terekhov reported a Shahed drone strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district at 12:58 a.m. By 1:13 a.m., he confirmed it landed between homes, damaging several buildings.

One person suffered an acute stress reaction but no physical injuries were noted.

In Sumy, a Russian drone hit warehouse facilities, igniting a fire, per the city council. Details on the extent of damage were not immediately specified.

Consequences of the UAV attack on Sumy on the night of March 12

The assault follows a pattern of heavy drone attacks. Overnight into March 9, Russia launched over 100 drones, affecting five regions and one city.

Into March 10, more than 170 drones struck, with fallout in three regions.

Into March 11, Ukraine downed a ballistic missile and nearly 80 drones amid another barrage.