Russia launches one of largest civilian attacks on Pokrovsk – photos and aftermath

On June 24, Russians struck Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Kurakhove, and Druzhkivka. There are fatalities and injuries, with the most severe impact in Pokrovsk, where Iskander missiles hit

Consequences of the attack on Pokrovsk (Photo: Facebook of the head of Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin)

On June 24, occupiers intensified their attacks on settlements in the Donetsk Oblast. Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration, reported fatalities and dozens of injuries in Pokrovsk.

As of 2:15 PM Kyiv time, at least four people were killed and 34 injured in Pokrovsk.

Among the injured are two children, aged 12 and 13, in moderate and serious condition.

Filashkin reported that the Russians launched two Iskander-M missiles at the city, destroying a private house and damaging 16 more.

"This is one of the largest enemy attacks on civilians in recent times. The final consequences are yet to be determined," noted the head of the regional military administration.

Also, on June 24, the occupiers struck Kurakhove with a glide bomb, killing a 62-year-old man and injuring another person. The occupiers damaged an infrastructure facility.

Druzhkivka also came under fire, with one person injured and an object damaged.

In Toretsk, a 63-year-old woman was killed, and a 64-year-old man was injured. The city was hit around 10:00 AM, with the Russians targeting a private house.

