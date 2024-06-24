Missile strike on Odesa Oblast: three injured, warehouse facilities damaged

The Air Force reported that the Russian army attacked the Odesa Oblast with two missiles

Photo: Police of Odesa Oblast

As a result of a morning Russian missile strike on Odesa, warehouse facilities of a commercial network, as well as nearby residential buildings and cars, were damaged, leaving three people injured, according to the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported that the three injured individuals include a 19-year-old boy and two men aged 50 and 58. They have been hospitalized.

Photo: Police of Odesa region

The site of the missile strike is still being inspected, and the full extent of the damage and destruction is yet to be determined. The number of casualties is also being clarified.

