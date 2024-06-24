Russia strikes Odesa: civilian infrastructure hit, people injured

Earlier, local authorities urged residents to stay in shelters due to missile danger

Photo: Patrol police of Odesa Oblast

On the morning of June 24, Russian occupiers targeted civilian infrastructure in Odesa, causing a fire. There are reported injuries, according to Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Kiper reported that there are known injuries from the Russian attack, with the exact number still being determined. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing.

Photos and videos from the scene, showing a large column of smoke, have been shared online.

Russian propagandists described the strike as a "hit on a missile depot," claiming that "dozens of foreign mercenaries" were allegedly affected. Russia has repeatedly tried to justify attacks on Ukrainian civilian objects this way.

The patrol police of the Odesa Oblast published photos from the site of the strike.

Photo: Patrol police of Odesa region