Russia strikes food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih and coastal area of Odesa, injuring two

In Kryvyi Rih, two men aged 22 and 60 were injured

Photo: Serhii Lysak/Telegram

Russian occupation forces launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 21, injuring two people, reported Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the strike hit a food warehouse in Kryvyi Rih. The resulting fire was extinguished. Two men, aged 22 and 60, were injured. Lysak noted that their condition is satisfactory, and they will be treated at home.

Additionally, the occupiers struck the coastal area of Odesa in the afternoon.

"As a result of the hit, a recreational infrastructure facility was damaged. A fire broke out at the site, which firefighters quickly extinguished," wrote Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper.

No people were injured.

