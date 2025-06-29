Russia massively attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones: first consequences are known

Lviv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions were affected by the Russian attack on Sunday night

On the night of June 29, Russians massively attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and attack drones. There are consequences in a number of regions. This was reported by the regional military administrations.

Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, said that the hostile attacks have consequences for civilian infrastructure. According to preliminary data, three victims.

He added that all services are working. Taburets promised to make the details public later.

As reported by the correspondent of LIGA.net, powerful explosions were heard in Lviv at night. The head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maxim Kozitsky said that the occupiers attacked the region with drones and cruise missiles.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries. He added that the Russians were hitting the critical infrastructure of the region. All specialized services are working on the spot.

The Poltava Regional Military Command reported to that an enterprise in Kremenchuk district was attacked. A fire broke out. Rescuers are already working to eliminate the consequences. No information about the victims was received.

The head of Zaporizhzhya regional military administration Ivan Fedorov said that Russians launched a missile attack on the regional center. The production facility of one of the enterprises was damaged. Preliminary, no people were injured.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported an explosion in the city. Ukraine's Air Force warned of high-speed targets from the south toward Mykolaiv. According to Senkevich, there were no casualties. He did not provide any other details.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the occupiers used attack UAVs, cruise and ballistic missiles during the attack.