The President of Moldova said that if pro-Russian forces win the parliamentary elections, her country could become a springboard for an attack on Odesa region

Maia Sandu (Photo: website of the President of Moldova)

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has said that the victory of pro-Russian forces in the upcoming parliamentary elections threatens Moldova's independence and could make it a springboard for an invasion of Odesa region. She said this in an address to the nation on Monday, September 22.

"If Russia gains control of Moldova, the consequences will be lightning fast... Our land can become a springboard for penetration into the Odesa region. The Transnistrian region will be destabilized," Sandu said .

She called on citizens to prevent the "sale" of the country for 30 silver pieces and to preserve its sovereignty, integrity and independence.

According to her, the Kremlin is spending "hundreds of millions of euros" to buy votes in the upcoming parliamentary elections on September 28. Hundreds of people are also being paid to "sow disorder, violence and frighten the world.".

Sandu emphasized that Moscow is acting in Moldova through its accomplices.

"They do not believe in Russia or Europe. They only believe in money. They need a weak Moldova, a corrupt justice system that will not bring them to justice," the Moldovan leader said .