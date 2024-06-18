Russia offers thousands of dollars to Ukrainian children for setting fire to AFU cars

Instances of military vehicle arson have been recorded in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro, according to the Ombudsman of Ukraine

A burnt vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Dnipro (Photo: Prosecutor's Office)

Russia is recruiting Ukrainian children to set fire to the vehicles of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel, offering them several thousand dollars in return, the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets reported.

The aggressor country offers "earnings" through social networks. Cases of arson attacks on military vehicles have been reported in Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro.

"This situation and the recruitment of children by Russia is another way for Russia to destabilize the situation in Ukraine," Lubinets wrote.

The Ombudsman reminded the public that arson is a criminal offense and urged parents to communicate this to their children.

