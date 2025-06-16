Russia plans to attack Ukraine's energy sector while the world's attention is focused on the Middle East – Sybiga

Foreign Minister once again calls for new sanctions against the Russian energy sector

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Russia plans to attack the Ukrainian energy sector while the world's attention is focused on the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. This was reported on the social network X by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

According to him, the Russian strike on the city of Kremenchuk on the night of June 15 is part of the Russian campaign to bomb Ukrainian civilian energy infrastructure.

"Moscow intends to attack Ukraine's energy system while the world's attention is focused on the Middle East," the Foreign Minister wrote.

He noted that this is particularly cynical given Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's constant attempts to mimic a constructive attitude toward U.S. peace efforts.

"In fact, he demonstrates complete disregard for them by intensifying terror against Ukraine. Instead of Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy, the strategy of our partners should be to hit Russian energy hard with crippling sanctions," emphasized Sybiga.

Minister says oil price cap of $30, new restrictions on 'shadow fleet' and its captains, and other energy sanctions are needed.

"Hit Putin where it hurts – this will help, not hinder, the peace process," he summarized.

On the night of June 15, Russia launched a massive attack on Kremenchuk, Poltava region, using missiles and drones.

The Poltava Regional Military Administration reported that the attack hit energy and agricultural infrastructure.