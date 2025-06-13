Siberia: Ukraine is interested in a substantive dialogue with Russia and is ready for a meeting of the presidents

Andriy Sybiha (Photo: facebook.com/andrij.sybiha)

Ukraine is interested in substantive negotiations with Russia, where decisions are made that will bring peace closer. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

in a commentary to Radio Liberty

He was asked to comment on whether and when the third round of talks with Russia would take place. According to the Foreign Minister, the latest meetings in Istanbul were actually about discussing prisoner exchanges.

"That is why we are interested in a meeting at the level of presidents. And we are ready for such a meeting. And then we will see. The most important thing for us is to bring peace closer. The key for us now is to achieve a ceasefire, a ceasefire," the minister said .

He noted that the previous stages of the negotiations demonstrated Kyiv's desire for peace and constructive approach, and the "inadequacy" of the Russian position, which was manifested in the Kremlin's "memorandum".

"They have not changed the rhetoric of ultimatums. They are demanding our surrender," Sibiga said .