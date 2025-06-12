Trump says he is "very disappointed" in Russia and Ukraine

However, the American leader is confident that his team will succeed in ending the war.

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

US President Donald Trump said on June 12 that he was unhappy with Russia and Ukraine for not reaching a peace agreement. The American leader said this during a conversation with reporters.

"I'm very disappointed in Russia, but also in Ukraine, because agreements could have been reached. They're losing five to six thousand people a week – mostly soldiers, but also civilians, because cities are being bombarded with missiles again. To live in a building and think that a missile could hit your building. It's terrible. It must be terrible to live in those conditions," Trump said.

However, Trump added that he was confident that his team would succeed in ending the war.

"But I'm sure we'll get through this. I'm just disappointed that we're not done yet," the US president said.

Despite repeated statements, Trump has still not imposed new restrictions on Russia, although he has extended sanctions from the Obama and Biden eras. Meanwhile, senators are pushing a bill to impose a 500% tariff on buyers of Russian resources , but the document has not yet been approved.

On June 5, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he was not a friend of Putin . At the same time, he emphasized that he stood on the side of Ukraine.

Trump also compared Zelensky and Putin to children fighting while playing in the sandbox. The president responded that Ukraine is not playing with Russia – Putin came to kill.