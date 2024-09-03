Russia reports drone attack on airfield in Tver – video

Russian military transport aircraft are located at Migalovo airfield, in particular Il-76MD and An-124

Migalovo Airbase (Map: Google)

Russian military propaganda outlets reported a drone attack on the city of Tver in the early hours of September 3, according to sources linked to Russian law enforcement.

The sources claim that the Migalovo airbase was targeted in the attack. Videos circulating online show Russians attempting to shoot down airborne targets with small arms fire. Residents of Tver noted that the footage was recorded near the local airfield.

Later, Russian law enforcement officials confirmed that drones had indeed attacked the Migalovo airbase, where Russian military transport aircraft, including Il-76MD and An-124, are stationed.

In the early hours of August 14, 2024, drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out the largest attack on Russian military airbases since the start of the war, with explosions reported at four enemy airfields.

Overnight on August 31, drone attacks were reported in the Ryazan, Tula, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Bryansk, Belgorod, Kursk, Moscow oblasts, and Moscow city proper. In Tver Oblast, a condensing power plant was set ablaze.