Russia reports explosions in Kursk, several missiles allegedly downed – video

Russian citizens complain about overnight explosions in Kursk. Local authorities said that several missiles were allegedly shot down over the region, according to acting governor Aleksey Smirnov.

Overnight, in the sky over Kursk, Russian air defense allegedly shot down four missiles. They were allegedly launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the morning, Smirnov wrote that as a result of an attack on an oil depot in Kursk Oblast, a fire broke out, which was extinguished by emergency personnel.

Locals reported the sounds of explosions.

LIGA.net asked the Ukrainian special services to comment on these statements.

Russia reported explosions in Ryazan Oblast overnight on July 26. Residents reported the operation of Russian air defense in the area of the refinery and near the Dyagilevo military airfield.

On the same day, it became known that as a result of a reconnaissance strike, the Russian military airfield in Engels, Dyagilevo and Olenya airfields were attacked, where a Tu-22M3 bomber was damaged.