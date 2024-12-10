The ASTRA Telegram channel reported that an ammunition depot was probably hit

Temporarily occupied Yenakiyeve (Photo: Russian media)

The Ukrainian Armed Forces allegedly attacked Yenakiyeve with "three HIMARS" rockets, the Russian Telegram channel Mash reported on Tuesday afternoon, citing local residents. A video released by the propagandists shows secondary detonations and smoke following the impact.

An ammunition depot could have been hit. The occupation authorites announced the evacuation of the population from a number of streets.

The occupiers' resource stated that the area where the shelling occurred has been cordoned off, and residents were urged to move to shelters and stay away from windows.

Meanwhile, the city's occupation governor, Sergey Bozhik, announced an urgent evacuation of residents from 13 streets. He urged people to take their documents and essential items with them, without explaining the reason.

The Telegram channel ASTRA reported that the strike likely hit an ammunition depot.

Previously, on October 29, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied city of Luhansk, possibly due to a strike on an ammunition depot.

On November 26, Russian forces shelled a bus stop in the occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, resulting in injuries and fatalities.

