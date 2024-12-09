Sea Baby maritime drones of the Security Service of Ukraine clashed with Russian helicopters and warplanes in the Kerch Bay. The Ukrainian SBU showed a video of the special operation.

Overnight on December 5, a group of SBU maritime drones engaged Russian helicopters, planes and Raptor patrol boats that were trying to intercept them.

"The Russian pilots considered themselves hunters and expected an easy hunt, but they became prey because the maritime drones returned fire," the caption reads.

The modern Sea Babies were equipped with large-caliber machine guns with ballistic programs for automatic targeting and auto-capture.

According to the SBU, intercepted Russian radio communications indicate that there are dead and wounded on board the helicopters. The helicopters themselves were heavily damaged and now require major repairs.

Also, SBU drones hit a barge carrying military equipment and equipment for the repair of the Kerch Bridge, which the Russians are still trying to put in order after previous explosions.

The SBU noted that these water drones were manufactured through a joint fundraiser with UNITED24, monobank, Oleh Horokhovskyi, Serhiy Sternenko and Igor Lachenkov in February 2024.

Also, the SBU's 13th Main Directorate of the Military Counterintelligence Department noted that the results of Sea Baby's work are actually much more than can be shown now, "but everything will come in due time."

On April 15, 2024, SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko said that the modernized Sea Baby surface drone can now carry almost a ton of explosives over a distance of more than 1,000 km.

On May 22, LIGA.net's intelligence source said that Sea Baby drones equipped with Grads had fired at the Russian positions on the occupied Kinburn Spit.