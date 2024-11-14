Russia retains assault capability in Kursk Oblast – NSDC Center

North Korean troops were reportedly not involved in the recent attacks

Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region (Photo by ERA)

As of the evening of November 14, the situation in Kursk Oblast has stabilized, though Russia still can launch further assaults, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"Russia's probing attacks failed, resulting in losses of equipment and personnel," Kovalenko said.

He clarified that North Korean troops did not participate in recent Russian assaults but remain positioned in the area.

On November 12, Kovalenko reported that Russian forces were conducting mechanized assaults in the Kursk direction but suffered losses. Ukrainian troops managed to capture Russian soldiers, replenishing their prisoner exchange pool.