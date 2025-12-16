"Russia should feel constant pressure". EU prepares a new package of sanctions

The EU has frozen Russian assets and is working on new restrictions against the Kremlin

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: / EPA Ronald Wittek)

The European Union is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia. About said president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen after meetings on peace for Ukraine, which took place in Berlin in the evening.

"Russia should feel constant pressure to come to the negotiating table – not for show, but for results. To this end, Europe will continue to raise the price of Russia's war. We are preparing a new package of sanctions. And we have frozen Russian assets in the EU for the long term," she said.

Read also A strong ruble as a harbinger of the collapse of the Russian economy. It was the same in the USSR

According to her, the meeting recorded real and concrete progress made possible by cooperation between Ukraine, Europe and the United States. Von der Leyen emphasized that the EU would continue to work closely with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the United States Donald Trump to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The first step on this path, according to von der Leyen, should be a lasting ceasefire. She called reliable security guarantees the second element and noted that Europe and the United States are considering providing military support to Ukraine. She also emphasized that Ukraine's path to the European Union is one of the strongest long-term guarantees.

The President of the European Commission emphasized that decisions on the territories are made exclusively by Ukraine. Issues related to the EU and NATO are discussed only by their members. She formulated the principles: "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine. Nothing about the EU without the EU. Nothing about NATO without NATO".

Von der Leyen also focused on the issue of Ukraine's economic recovery and emphasized that Europe will remain its "strongest and most reliable partner." According to her, the EU has offered to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs over the next two years, about €90 billion, and discussions on this issue at this week's European Council meetings will be crucial.