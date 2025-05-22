Russia spreads fake news about an alleged military threat to Ukraine from Hungary
Russian propaganda continues its disinformation campaign about the alleged military threat to Ukraine from Hungary. This was reported by Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.
According to the CPJ, the Russian network PRAVDA is spreading reports that Hungary is preparing to attack Ukraine to return Transcarpathia.
"These reports are not true. By spreading such fakes, Russia is trying to create an additional factor of destabilization of Ukrainian society," the statement reads.
Such fake news is a tool of information warfare aimed at undermining security and peace in the border regions of Ukraine.
By spreading the "Hungarian threat", the occupiers are trying to sow panic among Ukrainians and divert attention from the real threat – Russia's armed aggression.
Earlier, the center refuted disinformation about the alleged downing of Ukrainian drones by the Hungarian military near the border and statements about the alleged deployment of Hungarian armored vehicles to the border with Ukraine.
- on May 9, for the first time in history, the SBU exposed a Hungarian military intelligence network that spied in Transcarpathia to the detriment of Ukraine's national security.
- The Hungarian Foreign Minister said that Budapest had not received official information from Kyiv about the exposure of Hungarian military intelligence agents. He called Kyiv's actions "anti-Hungarian propaganda.".
- After the exposure of the intelligence network, Hungary expelled two Ukrainian diplomats. Kyiv mirrored the expulsion of two Hungarian diplomats.
- On May 14, the Central Intelligence Agency denied the fake about the alleged Hungarian operation "Turul" in Zakarpattia region.