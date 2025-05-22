Russia spreads fake news about an alleged military threat to Ukraine from Hungary

The occupiers are trying to sow panic among Ukrainians by spreading the "Hungarian threat", the Center for Public Advocacy claims

Hungary (Illustrative photo: Noemi Bruzak/EPA)

Russian propaganda continues its disinformation campaign about the alleged military threat to Ukraine from Hungary. This was reported by Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

According to the CPJ, the Russian network PRAVDA is spreading reports that Hungary is preparing to attack Ukraine to return Transcarpathia.

"These reports are not true. By spreading such fakes, Russia is trying to create an additional factor of destabilization of Ukrainian society," the statement reads.

Such fake news is a tool of information warfare aimed at undermining security and peace in the border regions of Ukraine.

By spreading the "Hungarian threat", the occupiers are trying to sow panic among Ukrainians and divert attention from the real threat – Russia's armed aggression.

Earlier, the center refuted disinformation about the alleged downing of Ukrainian drones by the Hungarian military near the border and statements about the alleged deployment of Hungarian armored vehicles to the border with Ukraine.

Photo: CPD