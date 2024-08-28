Russia spreads rumors of Belarusian equipment with new "B" marking near border with Ukraine

Ukraine's border guard agency is not aware of the allegedly new tactical symbol on Belarusian equipment

Alexander Lukashenko (Illustrative photo by EPA)

Russian resources have begun to spread images of allegedly Belarusian equipment being moved to the Ukrainian border, marked with a "B" tactical sign.

Andriy Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, told LIGA.net that the situation at the border has not changed.

On August 27, Russian resources began circulating reports that Belarus was allegedly moving equipment to the Ukrainian border and marking it with a "B" tactical sign. Such signs are typically used to indicate affiliation with a specific military grouping.

These images were initially spread on Russian resources before appearing in the Ukrainian segment of Telegram:

Photo: resource of the occupiers

Photo: resource of the occupiers

Photo: resource of the occupiers

Border Guard Service spokesperson Demchenko informed LIGA.net that the situation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border has not changed in recent days. He is unaware of any "B" markings on Belarusian equipment.

On August 25, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing Ukrainian intelligence agencies, reported that Belarus, under the guise of exercises, was concentrating a "significant number" of troops near Ukraine's northern borders. The presence of former Wagner group fighters was also noted.

On that same day, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, clarified that the "threat of an offensive from Belarus" is currently just an informational one.

Also that day, the opposition Belarusian OSINT project Belarusian Hajun reported that a group of about 1,100 Belarusian troops was concentrated near the border and such a number of forces being moved to the state border does not pose a threat to Ukraine.