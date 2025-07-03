Russia strikes at Poltava: a shopping center and a house catch fire, civilians are killed and wounded

"Shahed" (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

On the morning of Thursday, July 3, Russians struck Poltava, causing deaths and injuries, and a fire broke out in the building of the Poltava United City Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support. This was reported by Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers struck the city around 09:00. As a result of one of the hits, a fire broke out in the building of the Poltava United City TCC and JV.

Another hit caused a fire on the territory of a private house near the Poltava regional TCC and JV.

There are dead and wounded, including civilians. Emergency services are working at the scene. Additional information about the victims is being checked and will be announced later.

At 08:49, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about the movement of attack drones toward Poltava from the north and west.

Secretary of Poltava City Council Kateryna Yamshchykova said that the city was under massive attack by Russian drones. All relevant services are involved.

Later, the Poltava Regional Military Administration reported that two people were killed and 11 wounded in the Russian attack. Civilian infrastructure was damaged. An emergency response headquarters was deployed on the spot.

On June 30, Russians hit a building near of the district TCC and JV in Kryvyi Rih. Three people were injured.