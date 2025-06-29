In Poltava, the railway station was damaged due to the Russian attack

In the building of Poltava-Pivdenna, windows and doors were blown out and ceilings were partially destroyed due to the Russian strike

Poltava-Pivdenna (Photo: Wikipedia)

Due to the Russian massive attack on the night of June 29, the railway infrastructure in Poltava was damaged. This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The Poltava-Pivdenna train station has been damaged due to the occupiers' shelling. Windows and doors have been blown out, and the ceilings have been partially destroyed.

The shockwave also damaged the suburban train station, train cars, and administrative buildings.

Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) stated that passengers and staff were in shelters, so there were no casualties.

All trains are running according to schedule, the company added.