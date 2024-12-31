Russia strikes Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi in Odesa Oblast, injuring one

A 29-year-old man was wounded in the attack

Explosion (Illustrative photo)

Russian forces launched a missile strike on the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of the Odesa Oblast on December 31, injuring one person, according to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Kiper stated that the strike involved a cruise missile.

The attack damaged an administrative building of an agricultural company, leaving a 29-year-old man injured. He is currently hospitalized in moderate condition.

Later in the evening, explosions were reported in Zaporizhzhia, but details remain unavailable at this time.