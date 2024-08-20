Russia strikes children's cafe in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – one child dead, four injured

Photo by the National Police

Russian occupiers struck a children's cafe in Malokaterynivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – four children and an 18-year-old girl were injured, with a 14-year-old boy in serious condition, as reported by the regional authorities and relevant agencies.

Later it became known that the boy had died and two more children were hospitalized.

The head of the regional administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported that the Russians hit directly into a children's cafe in Malokaterynivka. At that time (6:15 PM Kyiv time), three injured children were known about.

Later, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) reported that due to the Russian shelling, children aged 11, 14, 15 and 17, as well as an 18-year-old girl, were injured. They were hospitalized in one of the Zaporizhzhia hospitals, and the 15-year-old boy was reportedly delivered to the hospital unconscious. Medics were performing resuscitation measures. The condition of the other victims was described by the SESU as stable.

The National Police reported the Russian strike took place around 5:45 PM. Authorities are currently working to identify the type of ammunition that landed near the retail kiosk.

UPDATED at 8:42 PM. The 14-year-old boy who was injured during the shelling of the children's cafe has died in the hospital, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration.

Two more children were also taken to the hospital, bringing the total number of victims to five.

The agencies provided photos from the scene of the shelling:

