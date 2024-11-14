Russia strikes enterprise in Poltava Oblast – more than 100 rescuers extinguished fire
A Russian drone attack on Poltava Oblast caused a fire that required over 100 rescuers to extinguish, according to the State Emergency Service.
The agency reported that the aggressor attacked the region with strike drones, targeting an industrial facility. No casualties were reported.
The fire was extinguished in the morning, with over 100 rescuers and 27 units of equipment involved in the operation.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the downing of 21 Russian drones, with an additional 38 drones being lost from radar.