Russia strikes market in Nikopol, some victims in critical and serious condition – photos

The enemy attacked the city with drones and artillery

Attack on Nikopol (Photo: SES)

A Russian attack on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Thursday morning injured eight people and damaged market stalls, according to the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

The enemy struck the city with artillery and kamikaze drones, reported the head of Nikopol, Oleksandr Sayuk. The strike on the central market was carried out by drones.

Initially, six casualties were reported, but the number later rose to eight. Seven people were hospitalized, with one woman in critical condition and three others, aged 39, 63, and 64, in serious condition.

The market stalls were also damaged in the attack.

Overnight on Tuesday, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine using Kalibr missiles, targeting energy infrastructure and leading to power consumption restrictions, including in Dnipro.

In Dnipro, schools, kindergartens, and a hospital were damaged due to this massive enemy attack.

In Kharkiv, the aggressor launched at least seven strikes in the morning. Later, photos of the aftermath of the enemy attack emerged.