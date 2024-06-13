Russia strikes Novomoskovsk near Dnipro, injuring two children

A fire broke out as a result of the attack. Nine residential buildings were damaged

Novomoskovsk (Photo: Inclusive Travels in Ukraine)

On June 13, Russian occupation forces launched a missile strike on the city of Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two children, according to Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration.

The three-year-old girl has a blast injury, abrasions and scratches. She is in moderate condition in the hospital. A 12-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction and will receive outpatient treatment.

The attack caused a fire, damaging nine residential buildings.

Further details and consequences of the attack are being investigated.

