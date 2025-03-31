Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one and injuring another

Occupiers destroyed and damaged residential buildings and social facilities

Photo: Telegram of Ivan Fedorov

Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure in a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one woman and injuring another, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The occupiers destroyed and damaged residential buildings and social facilities.

A 66-year-old woman was killed in the attack—rescuers retrieved her body from the rubble of a destroyed house.

A 46-year-old woman was also injured.

On the night of March 31, Russia attacked Ukraine with 131 drones and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Air defense forces shot down 57 drones, but damage was reported in several regions.