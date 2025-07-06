Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with drones: fires broke out, a woman was injured – photos

On July 6, the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with Shahed drones.

Consequences of the attack (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones on the night of July 6. As a result of the shelling, an enterprise and warehouses were damaged, fires broke out, and a woman was injured, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

Fedorov noted that the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with drones.