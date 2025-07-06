Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with drones: fires broke out, a woman was injured – photos
Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones on the night of July 6. As a result of the shelling, an enterprise and warehouses were damaged, fires broke out, and a woman was injured, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.
Fedorov noted that the Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with drones.
As a result of the attack, a private enterprise, a farm, and warehouse facilities were damaged. Several fires occurred.
In the morning, Fedorov clarified that Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with six Shahed drones.
"One of the strikes hit the village of Yurkivka. A house was damaged there. An 89-year-old woman was injured." "a woman," – said Fedorov.Zaporizhzhia is located approximately 30 km from the front line, and therefore regularly suffers from Russian strikes. As a result of a drone attack on June 18th, a Nova Poshta branch was destroyed in the city.In total, Russia struck Zaporizhzhia with 13 Shahed drones that day. Businesses were affected – a large number of enterprises and warehouses were destroyed, and all of this is beyond repair.On the night of June 25, the Russian army, for the first time in a long time, struck Zaporizhzhia with multiple rocket launcher systems .