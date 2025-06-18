A Nova Poshta branch burned down in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a drone attack

A mobile branch is planned to be set up near this location

A destroyed Nova Poshta branch (Photo: t.me/novapostcorp)

In Zaporizhzhia, a Russian drone attack on June 18 destroyed a Nova Poshta office. This was reported to by in the company.

No postal workers were injured, and rescuers extinguished the fire. The company is currently contacting customers whose parcels were in the branch.

It is noted that in order to continue working, a mobile branch will soon be installed near the affected location.

The State Emergency Service reported, that three industrial buildings with a total area of 800 square meters and 47 cars in an open area in Zaporizhzhia caught fire due to an enemy attack.

Photo: SES