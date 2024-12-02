Russia uses 60 North Korean KN-23 missiles against Ukraine, military intelligence says

The weapon has low accuracy, but continues to be a threat to Ukraine, Defense Intelligence representative said

North Korean KN-23 missile (Photo: Defense Express)

Russian forces have fired approximately 60 North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles at Ukraine, according to Andriy Chernyak, a representative of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU), in an interview with Radio Liberty.

While the missiles’ accuracy is limited due to outdated production technologies, they still pose a significant danger, Chernyak noted.

"However, they remain lethal. Whether someone dies from a missile made in 2024 or one produced with older technology—it makes no difference," Chernyak stated.

The missiles present a grave risk to Ukraine’s industrial facilities, civilian population, and "absolutely everyone", he concluded.