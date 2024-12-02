Russia uses 60 North Korean KN-23 missiles against Ukraine, military intelligence says
Russian forces have fired approximately 60 North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles at Ukraine, according to Andriy Chernyak, a representative of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU), in an interview with Radio Liberty.
While the missiles’ accuracy is limited due to outdated production technologies, they still pose a significant danger, Chernyak noted.
"However, they remain lethal. Whether someone dies from a missile made in 2024 or one produced with older technology—it makes no difference," Chernyak stated.
The missiles present a grave risk to Ukraine’s industrial facilities, civilian population, and "absolutely everyone", he concluded.
- On November 25, Defense Intelligence revealed foreign components in North Korean KN-23 and KN-24 missiles.
- On November 29, Ukrainian intelligence reported that North Korea had transferred more than 5 million shells, 100 short-range ballistic missiles, and 100 artillery systems to Russia.