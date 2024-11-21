Russia warned US about launch of new missile

US officials said the missile test would not affect aid to Ukraine

Pentagon (Photo: ERA)

The White House confirmed that Russia notified the United States about its missile launch through nuclear safety communication channels, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh stated during a briefing.

According to Singh, Russia tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile based on the intercontinental RS-26 Rubezh.

"We remain focused on supporting Ukraine. You will also see new aid packages in the coming weeks and months," Singh said.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the missile launch would not impact Washington's policy toward Ukraine.