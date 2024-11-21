Russia warned US about launch of new missile

Russia warned US about launch of new missileupdated
The White House confirmed that Russia notified the United States about its missile launch through nuclear safety communication channels, Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh stated during a briefing.
According to Singh, Russia tested an intermediate-range ballistic missile based on the intercontinental RS-26 Rubezh.
"We remain focused on supporting Ukraine. You will also see new aid packages in the coming weeks and months," Singh said.
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the missile launch would not impact Washington's policy toward Ukraine.