Russia was massively attacked by drones: dozens were flying to Moscow – video

Moscow (Photo: ERA)

On the night of December 11, Russia was massively attacked by drones, with drones flying at Moscow, Novgorod and Smolensk regions. This was reported by local authorities and the Russian resource ASTRA.

From the evening of December 10 to the morning of December 11, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reports on allegedly downed drones over the Russian capital. In total, he counted 32 drones.

Traditionally for the Russian authorities, he does not report on the consequences of the attack – he writes only about the "fall of debris" after the "shooting down".

"Aeroflot announces that it will postpone and cancel some flights due to airspace restrictions.

ASTRA, citing locals, reports that Velykyi Novgorod in the Novgorod region was also attacked by a UAV. A fire broke out.

Locals claim that the Akron fertilizer plant was attacked, but ASTRA's OSINT analyst says that the plant is about 8 km away from the shooting location. The area where the fire could have occurred overlaps with Acron, but the fire at the plant cannot be confirmed by this footage.

The drones also flew to Dorogobuzh, Smolensk region. ASTRA, citing eyewitnesses, writes that the Dorogobuzh enterprise was under attack. It is a manufacturer of mineral fertilizers and industrial products.