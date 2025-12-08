Fire in Kuban seaport burns for third day after attack by Ukrainian army. General Staff reports new strikes

Temryuk seaport (Photo: occupiers' resources)

Defense forces hit the Temryuk seaport in the Krasnodar Territory, a BC warehouse in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region and a mobile fire group in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of December 8, an ammunition depot near Chmyrivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region was hit. The strike was aimed at disrupting the enemy's logistics system. A fuel and lubricant depot of an enemy unit was hit near Semyikyne.

In the area of the temporarily occupied Donetsk, a depot of Russian occupants' UAVs was destroyed, and in the region, an enemy mobile firing group and a Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system were struck.

The extent of the damage in all cases is still being clarified.

At the same time, the results of the attack on the Temryuk seaport on December 5 in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation became known. It was confirmed that 20 tanks were destroyed, which is 70% of their total number. The fire at the liquefied natural gas loading rack, where about 20 railroad tanks are located, is still ongoing. As of the evening of December 7, its total area was almost 1000 square meters.

This port is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.