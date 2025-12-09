"Something was blown up there". People in Cheboksary, Russia, complain about explosions and arrivals – photos, videos

Drones have repeatedly attacked Chuvashia before – there is a factory there that produces parts for missiles, drones, and modules for air bombs

Cheboksary (Photo: gelio.livejournal)

On the night of December 9, Russia was again attacked by drones, with explosions reported by residents of Cheboksary in Chuvashia. Local publics share the video.

At least two explosions reported in Cheboksary with an interval of 20 minutes.

Local authorities did not comment on the situation, while the Russian Defense Ministry reported 121 allegedly downed and intercepted drones, most of them over Belgorod region (49) and the temporarily occupied Crimea (22). Chuvashia was not included in the report.

At the same time, local media reports that traffic is blocked in three areas.

Cheboksary Airport Imposes Restrictions on Arrivals and Departures.

Also, one of the public pages reports that one of the buildings on Ivan Yakovlev Avenue No. 6 was damaged, and the residents were evacuated to the school building. There are reports of injuries and damage to cars and balconies.

Caution, the video contains profanity.