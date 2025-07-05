Ukraine strikes at Cheboksary plant producing systems for Iskanders and Shaheds
On the night of July 5, the Defense Forces struck the Russian defense facility "VNII-Progress" in Cheboksary, where the "Kometa" systems for the cruise missile modification of the Iskander are manufactured, as well as Shahed-type drones and other weapons, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.
The combat mission was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces.
"The target was the production facilities for the 'Kometa' adaptive antenna arrays. They are used in Shahed-type UAVs, Iskander-K missiles, unified gliding and correction modules (UMPK) for guided aerial bombs (КАБ), and other high-precision weapons with which the enemy regularly attacks Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure," the General Staff noted.
The military confirmed that the strike weapons reached the target – the results of the strike are being clarified.
"Komet" is a CRPA antenna that the occupiers use to counter Ukrainian electronic warfare systems.
Ukrainian defenders had already struck "VNIIIR-Progress" on June 9 – a fire broke out at the facility then, the General Staff reported.
The plant is located in Cheboksary, the capital of the Chuvash Republic of the Russian Federation, more than 900 kilometers from the Ukrainian border:
- On the night of July 5, explosions were heard in Saratov, Engels (where a Russian airbase is located), and Cheboksary, and a fire broke out. Local authorities reported a drone attack, the operation of Russian air defense systems, and damage to residential buildings.
- The General Staff confirmed that on the same night, Ukrainian defenders struck the "Borisoglebsk" airfield in the Voronezh region – a warehouse with guided aerial bombs, a combat training aircraft, and possibly other aircraft were hit. The results of the strike are being clarified.