General Staff confirms damage to Cheboksary plant that produces navigation equipment

A fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise

VNIIR-Progress plant (Photo: wikipedia)

The VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary was hit by the Defense Forces. There were at least two hits, and a fire broke out at the plant, reported General Staff.

The forces of unmanned systems in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces hit the facilities of VNIIR-Progress JSC ABS Electro LLC

"It has been confirmed that the facility was hit by at least two UAVs and a large-scale fire ensued. The results of the damage are being clarified," the General Staff said .

Screenshot of the video

This plant is part of Russia's military-industrial complex. It was engaged in the production of navigation equipment, in particular, Kometa adaptive antennas used in Shaheds, unified planning and correction modules (UPCM) for guided aerial bombs (GAB) and other high-precision weapons.

In addition, the "Carpet" plan was introduced at the airports of Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov and Tambov.

"Strikes on the facilities that support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation will continue until it is completely stopped against Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized .