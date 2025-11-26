Ukrainian Armed Forces hit a factory that makes parts for ballistic and cruise missiles, drones and bombs

Ukrainian defenders strike at VNIIR-Progress plant in the capital of Chuvashia

On the night of November 26, the Defense Forces struck the VNIIR-Progress plant in Cheboksary, Russia, which produces parts for missiles, drones, and modules for air bombs, and also struck other occupation facilities, reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, a hit was recorded on the territory of an enterprise in the capital of Chuvashia, followed by a fire at a facility that manufactures navigation equipment and components for Russian weapons.

"The VNIIR-Progress plant produces GNSS receivers and antennas for GLONASS, GPS and Galileo satellite systems, including Kometa modules used in Shahed kamikaze drones, as well as in Iskander-M and Kalibr missiles, and universal planning and correction modules (UMPK) for air bombs," the command said.

The military is clarifying the extent of the damage.

Earlier, the massive drone attack on Cheboksary was reported by the Russians themselves, local published videos. The distance from VNIIR-Progress to the Ukrainian border is more than 900 kilometers in a straight line:

In addition, the General Staff reported the following drone strikes by the Defense Forces:

→ the command post of one of the units of the 58th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation was damaged in the temporarily occupied Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia;

→ in the occupied part of Donetsk region in Mariupol, the defenders struck at an anti-aircraft missile system "Tor-M1";

→ in the same area, brigade-level ammunition depots in Ocheretyne and Kamianka, as well as the place of accumulation of invaders' personnel in the Pokrovske direction were hit.