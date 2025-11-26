Cheboksary complains of massive drone attack: video of arrival

Drones may have attacked again a plant in Chuvashia that produces systems for Iskanders and Shaheds

JSC All-Russian Research Institute of Relay Construction (VNIIR) (Photo: wikipedia.org)

On the night of November 26, drones massively attacked the Russian city of Cheboksary, according to the head of Chuvashia, Oleg Nikolayev. The Russian resource ASTRA geolocated the video and claims that there was a hit on the VNIIR-Progress JSC enterprise, which manufactures Kometa systems for the Iskander cruise missile system, Shahed drones, and other weapons.

The head of Chuvashia is silent about the hit on the company, saying only that two residential buildings were damaged and two people were injured, including a teenager.

At the same time, local publics wrote about numerous explosions and distributed videos of UAV strikes.

According to ASTRA's analysis, a fire broke out in the VNIIR-Progress area and damaged a 12-story building.

Ukraine has already attacked this company on July 5.

Be careful, the video contains a lot of profanity.