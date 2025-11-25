Strikes on Novorossiysk may have damaged a large amphibious assault ship – source

The Defense Forces attacked, among other things, enemy air defense systems in the Krasnodar region

A large landing ship (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of November 25, as a result of the Defense Forces' strikes on the port of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Territory, according to preliminary data, an occupation landing ship was damaged. About it LIGA.net a source in the Security Service of Ukraine said.

According to him, the Defense Forces hit a number of military and logistics facilities at the Novorossiysk seaport with long-range drones.

There were hits on the oil terminal infrastructure (oil tankers and manifolds) and on the positions of S-300/S-400 air defense systems.

According to preliminary data, a large Project 1171 landing ship, which was located near the berth of the naval base, was also damaged.

The SBU conducted the operation jointly with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the State Border Guard Service and the Coastal Missile and Artillery Forces of the Ukrainian Navy.

The source noted that during the attack, Russian air defense was actively targeting civilian infrastructure in Novorossiysk. The video shows repeated hits by Pantsyr missiles on residential buildings.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

The port of Novorossiysk is the second-largest oil export center in Russia and the main base of the aggressor state's Black Sea Fleet.