Kuban and Moscow region attacked by UAVs: one of the oldest power plants in Russia is on fire – video

On the night of November 23, explosions occurred in Anapa and Novorossiysk

Power plant in Shatura (Photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of November 23, Russian regions were attacked by unidentified drones, with explosions heard in the Krasnodar Territory and Moscow Region. This was reported by the propaganda resources Shot and ASTRA. The publics released a video of a fire after a hit in the Moscow region.

Shot reported at least eight explosions in Anapa and Novorossiysk. The propagandists said that loud sounds were heard from the Black Sea. There were also explosions near Sloviansk-on-Kuban.

They claimed that the air defense forces allegedly destroyed the drones on approach. There is no official information on casualties or damage.

The propagandists noted that, among other things, restrictions were imposed at four airports: Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Tambov, and Yaroslavl.

Explosions were also heard at night in the Moscow region. According to ASTRA, a power plant in Shatura was hit. A large-scale fire broke out at the facility.

The propagandists claim that the Shaturskaya SDPP, a 1500 MW thermal power plant, is on fire. It is one of the oldest power plants in Russia, founded in 1920.

Warning, the video contains profanity!

Authorities in Russian regions have not officially commented on the attack. At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor state reported 75 allegedly downed and intercepted UAVs. 36 drones were flying over the Black Sea, 10 over the temporarily occupied Crimea, nine over Bryansk Oblast, seven over Voronezh Oblast, four over Krasnodar krai, three over Smolensk Oblast, two over Belgorod and Moscow Oblast, and one over Ryazan and Kaluga Oblast.